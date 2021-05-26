Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Sells 65,211 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19.

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.60. 178,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,277. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

