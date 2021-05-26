Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion and a PE ratio of 113.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

