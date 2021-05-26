Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 232,295 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.17. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 392.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

