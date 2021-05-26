Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider Sells 964 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $24,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,010.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,121.24.
NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $978.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
