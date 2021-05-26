Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider Sells 964 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $24,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,010.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,121.24.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $978.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

