Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells 7,927 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 13,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $729.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

