Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOM opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,454,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

