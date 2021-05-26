Insider Selling: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

