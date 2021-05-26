Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 3,107 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23.
- On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
