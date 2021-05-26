Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 3,107 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23.

On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

