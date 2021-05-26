Insider Buying: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Buys 1,552 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,552 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $17,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.83. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Summer Infant by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

