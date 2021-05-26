Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 13,997 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 166,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

