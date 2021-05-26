Insider Buying: Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of Frugl Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).

About Frugl Group

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, compliance, and commercialization of cyber safety and grocery comparison applications in Australia. The company offers Family Insights, a cyber safety software platform to help keep children safe online and their parents informed of their children's online habits; and Frugl, a grocery price comparison platform, which offers shoppers with products, promotions, and pricing information to find the lowest price each week across Australia's supermarkets.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Frugl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frugl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.