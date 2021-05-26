Insider Buying: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.75 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

