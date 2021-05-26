Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £134.40 ($175.59).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 930.50 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 891.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 830.27. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 701 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.