Insider Buying: Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Peter George bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

