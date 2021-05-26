Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Buys 9,750 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg bought 9,750 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $14,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Assertio stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

