Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Buys 9,750 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg bought 9,750 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $14,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Assertio stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.