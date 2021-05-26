Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.