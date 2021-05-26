Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,715. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.