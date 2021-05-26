Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $18.61

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $19.39. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth about $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

