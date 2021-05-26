Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 250.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.