Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ingredion worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

