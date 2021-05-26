Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.58.
Indiva Company Profile
