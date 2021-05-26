Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

