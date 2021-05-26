IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $333.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.81. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

