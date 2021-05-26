IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $272.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

