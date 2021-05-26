IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

