IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.27 and its 200 day moving average is $412.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

