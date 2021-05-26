IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 5,139 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

