IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.72

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 73355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

IMV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.60 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of C$185.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

