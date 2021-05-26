Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

