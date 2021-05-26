Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,058.32

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,058.32 ($13.83) and last traded at GBX 1,054.32 ($13.77), with a volume of 5747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 107.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 962.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

