Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.47. The firm has a market cap of £356.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

