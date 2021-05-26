iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $147.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

