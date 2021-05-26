iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

