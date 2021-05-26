Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 557.0% from the April 29th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ISNS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,373. Image Sensing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,173 shares of company stock worth $41,643. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

