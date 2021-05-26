IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Kellner Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 162.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 12.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $33,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 42,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

