IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,700. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.06. 15,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.18 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

