Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $921.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00362259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00187256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00837970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031986 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.