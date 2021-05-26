ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.07

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 5911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $194,023,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

