Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Ichor stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

