ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. 55,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. ICF International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

