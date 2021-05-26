Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.50 ($14.71).

Several research analysts recently commented on IBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

