IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

