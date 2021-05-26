IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,400 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,300% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 227,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

