IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,400 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,300% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 227,687 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:IAA opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.