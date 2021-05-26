IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stake Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IAA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

