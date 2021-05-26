Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.