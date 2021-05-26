Hyperion Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $31,130.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.