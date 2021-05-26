Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of HYLN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

