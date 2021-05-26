HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Tops $954.34 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $954.34 million and approximately $154.72 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.66 or 0.01001243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09969813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092661 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 953,844,230 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

