Huobi Token Price Tops $16.03 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $891.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.03 or 0.00041575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.93 or 0.00941095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.96 or 0.09708341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

