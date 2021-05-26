HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $31,199.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00947288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.99 or 0.09798362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00091283 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.