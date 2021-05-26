Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 3.9% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 820,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,162,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.20. 13,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,790. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

